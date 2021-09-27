How Bentham Science is Progressing in a Pandemic

SHARJAH, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / It has been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and struck our lives, as well as businesses, worldwide. Bentham Science has worked hard to keep the research community, scientific media, and academic world informed about the latest research and developments on COVID-19 and other important scientific topics throughout this period.

Bentham Science has been able to establish many institutional and corporate collaborations, and achieve additional milestones. Here, we look back at what we have been able to achieve during the pandemic.

Bentham Science Journals Performance in JCRTM 2021

Web of Science has published the latest edition of Journal Citation ReportsTM providing information for the category ranking and Impact Factor ratings of the indexed journals in 2020. Bentham Science journals have performed very well and some have received a remarkable increase in Impact Factor ratings.

Collaboration with University Consortia Worldwide

Bentham Science launched the Institutional Membership Program recently and invited universities, research centers, and academic consortia worldwide to join the program through Open Access Agreements. The German universities consortia (FID Consortia), the University of Bath (UK) and other European universities have signed collaboration agreements for publishing, dissemination, and effective use of quality research projects in Open Access mode. With such partnerships, the faculty, library and others affiliated with these institutions can access select or entire collections of Bentham Science journals including archived access to the older volumes of all titles. The agreements also allow the researchers from these universities to publish their research under an Open Access license, at discounted rates.

Corporate Partnerships

Bentham Science has also partnered with salient corporate organizations and services to facilitate the publishing, review, and related processes for our authors, editors, reviewers and other stakeholders. Among these partnerships, the most significant are with ORCID (which provides a unique identifier and profile for researchers) and ChronosHub (a portal that helps researchers identify funders for their work).

Bentham Science Journals Affiliated with Scientific Societies

Bentham Science has partnered with scientific societies to provide publishing services for their members. The partnership benefits society members who want to publish their work with Bentham Science. One partnership is with the Spanish Society of Pharmacology for our High Impact journals including Current Neuropharmacology, Current Medicinal Chemistry, Current Topics in Medicinal Chemistry, and Current Pharmaceutical Design.

We have collaborated with the Emirates Medical Association (EMA) to publish the journal, New Emirates Medical Journal (NEMJ), for the society. In 2019, the Associazione Medici Endocrinologi (AME) / Italian Medical Endocrinology Association had associated itself with Endocrine, Metabolic & Immune Disorders - Drug Targets (EMIDDT), making it its official journal.

Bentham Science anticipates creating more society partnerships in the near future.

Webinars for Authors, Editors and Reviewers

Bentham Science has started to deliver an informative series of live webinars for researchers, authors, editors, reviewers and all the members of the research community worldwide. This webinar series provides an opportunity for scholars anywhere in the world - both young and experienced - to keep themselves updated about some of the more important aspects of scientific research writing, peer-review and publishing.

