- (PLX AI) - Wolters Kluwer to sell its U.S. legal education business for $88 million to Transom Capital.
- • Wolters Kluwer intends to deploy the post-tax proceeds towards additional share repurchases to mitigate the adjusted EPS dilution related to the disposal
- • The U.S. legal education business, which mainly produces textbooks and innovative digital educational solutions for law students, recorded revenues of $33 million in 2020 and is profitable
- • Completion of the disposal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take several months.
