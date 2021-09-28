Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
500 Mio. CAD Gold-Stream beginnt jetzt zu fließen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHK9 ISIN: US82835W1080 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
27.09.21
22:00 Uhr
10,920 US-Dollar
+0,330
+3,12 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS
SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS INC10,920+3,12 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.