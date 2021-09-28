

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board felt that while the country's economy continues to improve, it remains in dire straits because of the Covid-19 pandemic, minutes from the central bank's meeting on July 15 and 16 revealed on Tuesday.



Global financial markets remain unsettled but are trending in the right direction as vaccinations fuel a broadly based economic recovery, the minutes showed.



The members also said they would continue the monetary easing for as long as necessary in order to consistently achieve the 2 percent inflation target.



At the meeting, the BoJ decided to keep its monetary stimulus unchanged and unveiled a preliminary outline for the new program to support efforts on climate change.



The bank also lowered its near-term growth outlook citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and raised its fiscal 2021 inflation forecast. The board also voted to hold the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.



