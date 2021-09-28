

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after snapping the three-day losing streak in which it had climbed more than 35 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,580-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, with uncertainty of interest rates and the coronavirus tempered by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the resource and property stocks, while the financials came in mixed.



For the day, the index lost 30.24 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 3,582.83 after trading between 3,559.92 and 3,640.81. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 27.68 points or 1.14 percent to end at 2,406.56.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.22 percent, while China Construction Bank shed 0.51 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.66 percent, Bank of Communications lost 0.45 percent, China Life Insurance rallied 2.90 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 5.03 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plummeted 9.92 percent, Yanzhou Coal climbed 1.34 percent, PetroChina soared 4.02 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.76 percent, Huaneng Power tanked 4.21 percent, China Shenhua Energy rose 0.14 percent, Gemdale retreated 3.96 percent, Poly Developments declined 3.80 percent, China Vanke sank 2.51 percent and China Fortune Land and Bank of China were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and finished the same way.



The Dow added 71.37 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 34,869.37, while the NASDAQ sank 77.73 points or 0.52 percent to close at 14,969.97 and the S&P 500 fell 12.37 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,443.11.



The choppy performance of Wall Street came as traders were cautious, looking ahead to speeches from several Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell.



Uncertainty regarding the debt-laden China Evergrande added to the cautious sentiment.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased more than expected in August.



Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, extending gains to a fifth session amid tighter supplies and signs of rising demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $1.47 or 2 percent at $75.45 a barrel.



