

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Logistics, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (FDX), announced the opening of an office in Seoul, South Korea, in the latest expansion of its worldwide network.



The company noted that the new FedEx Logistics Korean organization will provide one-source, end-to-end logistics solutions, including international air and ocean cargo services, customs brokerage arrangements, and trade solutions, as well as a range of value-added services.



'Global customers who trade with Korea and Korean customers alike will benefit from the fully customizable solutions offered by FedEx Logistics,' said Patrick Moebel, President of FedEx Trade Networks.



