Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 28 September 2021 - Kuros Biosciences ('Kuros' or the 'Company'), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, announced today that it will showcase new products in the MagnetOs range at the 36th Annual Meeting of the North American Spine Society (NASS), being held in Boston from September 29 to October 2, 2021.
Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are on a mission to ease the burden of spine-related pain through superior biologics for better spinal fusions. These new products demonstrate Kuros' commitment to that goal. Adding new pack sizes, new formulations and new products allows Kuros to offer a more complete portfolio of perioperative solutions to surgeons wanting the therapeutic benefits of MagnetOs bone graft."
Kuros is expanding its current MagnetOs Putty range to include a new 2.5cc unit that is ideal for filling gaps in the spine during posterior cervical fusion procedures. The company will also demonstrate its new MagnetOs Easypack Putty, which was recently granted 510(k) clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
In addition, Kuros will present data for a new formulation of MagnetOs that includes a collagen carrier, and which is being designed for surgeons who prefer to mix their bone graft with blood or bone marrow aspirate.
