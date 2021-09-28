- (PLX AI) - Price target SEK 140.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|9,614
|9,692
|07:29
|9,604
|9,662
|27.09.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:15
|Boozt Initiated with Sell at Handelsbanken
|(PLX AI) - Price target SEK 140.
► Artikel lesen
|16.08.
|Boozt Falls Almost 4% After Analyst Recommendation Downgrade
|(PLX AI) - Boozt falls almost 4% after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy, and 2 other brokers cut their price targets. • Boozt will have to invest more to maintain high growth during 2021-23, and...
► Artikel lesen
|13.08.
|Boozt Falls 6% as Margin Disappoints Amid Higher Investment Costs
|(PLX AI) - Boozt fell 6% after profit margins came in below expectations amid higher investment costs. • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin was 6.8%, below consensus of 8.6%• The miss was driven by all cost lines...
► Artikel lesen
|13.08.
|Boozt Raises Revenue Growth Outlook, Keeps Margin Forecast Unchanged
|(PLX AI) - Boozt raised its full-year revenue growth outlook and kept its adjusted EBIT margin forecast intact. • Boozt now sees revenue growth of 27.5-32.5%, up from 25-30% previously• Still sees adj....
► Artikel lesen
|13.08.
|Boozt Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 100 Million vs. Estimate SEK 132 Million
|(PLX AI) - Boozt Q2 revenue SEK 1,476.3 million vs. estimate SEK 1,504 million.• Q2 EBIT SEK 80.9 million• Q2 net income SEK 61.1 million• Q2 revenue growth 20.2%• Q2 EBIT margin 5.5%• Q2 adjusted EBIT...
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:21
|H&M Raised to Buy from Hold at Handelsbanken
|(PLX AI) - Price target raised to SEK 220 from SEK 202.
► Artikel lesen
|07:15
|Boozt Initiated with Sell at Handelsbanken
|(PLX AI) - Price target SEK 140.
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|ALK-Abello Has More Room to Rise, Handelsbanken Says
|(PLX AI) - ALK-Abello has more room to rise after approximately 15% gain so far this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.• ALK-Abello is set for a significant...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Swedbank Discount to SEB Is Unjustified, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Buy
|(PLX AI) - Swedbank's significant discount to SEB is unjustified, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.• Swedbank is a solid bank with a relatively low risk...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to extra distribution in Svenska Handelsbanken AB
|The following information is based on a press release from Svenska
Handelsbanken AB (SHB A, SE0007100599) published on September 21, 2021 and may
be subject to change.
SHB A shareholders will receive...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BOOZT AB
|15,650
|-1,20 %
|SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A
|9,644
|+0,37 %