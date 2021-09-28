- (PLX AI) - Price target raised to SEK 220 from SEK 202.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|9,614
|9,690
|07:31
|9,604
|9,662
|27.09.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:21
|H&M Raised to Buy from Hold at Handelsbanken
|(PLX AI) - Price target raised to SEK 220 from SEK 202.
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Swedish retailer H&M listed as Global Compact Lead company
|Mi
|VALUES gewinnt mit H&M Home nächsten Mieter für die Rosenthaler Straße am Hackeschen Markt
|21.09.
|KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft H&M auf 'Buy'
|FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) vor den Quartalszahlen des Textilherstellers von 235 auf 225 schwedische Kronen gesenkt...
► Artikel lesen
|17.09.
|H&M is lagging behind Zara and pre-Covid levels
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:21
|H&M Raised to Buy from Hold at Handelsbanken
|(PLX AI) - Price target raised to SEK 220 from SEK 202.
► Artikel lesen
|07:15
|Boozt Initiated with Sell at Handelsbanken
|(PLX AI) - Price target SEK 140.
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|ALK-Abello Has More Room to Rise, Handelsbanken Says
|(PLX AI) - ALK-Abello has more room to rise after approximately 15% gain so far this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.• ALK-Abello is set for a significant...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Swedbank Discount to SEB Is Unjustified, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Buy
|(PLX AI) - Swedbank's significant discount to SEB is unjustified, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.• Swedbank is a solid bank with a relatively low risk...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to extra distribution in Svenska Handelsbanken AB
|The following information is based on a press release from Svenska
Handelsbanken AB (SHB A, SE0007100599) published on September 21, 2021 and may
be subject to change.
SHB A shareholders will receive...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB
|17,828
|+1,65 %
|SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A
|9,644
|+0,37 %