PR Newswire
28.09.2021 | 07:33
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pepperstone Group: Alexander Kolpokchi appointed SEO and Licensed Director of Pepperstone Financial Services (DIFC) Limited

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperstone, the award-winning online FX and CFD broker, paves its way for continued success in the Middle East with the recent appointment of Alexander Kolpokchi as head of their DFSA entity.

Kolpokchi, having been promoted from his former position as Head of Sales confirms "I'm excited to lead the business into the future. I see so much potential for Pepperstone in the Middle Easthttps://pepperstone.com/en-ae/ and it's an honour to take on this role."

Chief Operating Officer, Rob Bowen, comments "Alex's experience makes him an ideal fit to take our Dubai office to the next stage. Dubai and the Middle East is a key growth region for us and we wish him every success in the role."

There is more to be celebrated for Pepperstone's DFSA entity. The broker was recently voted the Best Value Broker in the Middle East at the Global Forex Awards. Having been ranked above all other brokers on price*, highlights once again how much has been accomplished in Pepperstone's first year in the region.

Rest assured, Pepperstone has no plans for slowing, with a laser focus on continuing to deliver the best quality pricing, speed and service to traders.

*Voted Best Value Broker in the Middle East at the Global Forex Awards 2021

