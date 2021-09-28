It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2021 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Fintech Payments. This year's awards had a record number of applications; making choosing the winners more difficult than ever!

This category recognises the most impactful financial products and services operating across numerous areas, including: Banking, Fraud Security, and Retail Payments. Juniper Research has identified the following organisations and platforms that are driving innovation and growth.

The winners in each category, following our extensive application and judging process, are as follows:

Judges' Choice

Juniper Research Award for Fintech Excellence Finicity



Fintech Mover Shaker of the Year Sophie Guibaud , Chief Growth Officer, OpenPayd



Banking Innovation

Challenger Bank of the Year LINE BK - Platinum Award Winner



Open Banking Innovation Finicity Open Banking Platform Platinum Award Winner Tink Gold Award Winner



Banking Platform Innovation Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) Platinum Award Winner Finicity Open Banking Platform Gold Award Winner



Digital Bank of the Year Digital Payments Banking by Paytm Payments Bank Limited Platinum Award Winner



Banking Innovation of the Year Apiture - Platinum Award Winner



Fintech Innovation

Financing Platform Trade Information Network Platinum Award Winner Huawei Overdraft Solution Gold Award Winner



Regtech Platform Konsentus Verify Platinum Award Winner Austreme Transaction Laundering Detection Gold Award Winner



AI Platform Fraud.net Platinum Award Winner Experian Ascend Intelligence Services Gold Award Winner



Fraud Security Innovation

AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation Kount Identity Trust Platform Platinum Award Winner LexisNexis ThreatMetrix Gold Award Winner



Fraud Detection and Prevention Platform Experian CrossCore Platinum Award Winner Kount Identity Trust Platform Gold Award Winner



Fraud Security Innovation of the Year Experian Sure Profile Platinum Award Winner



Payment Innovation

In-vehicle Payment Innovation Parkopedia Platinum Award Winner ACI Omni-Commerce Commercial Fueling via Mobile App Gold Award Winner



Wearable Payment Innovation G+D Convego CloudPay eSE Platinum Award Winner Apple Pay Gold Award Winner



Best QR Code Payment Offering G+D Convego Pearl for Mobile Platinum Award Winner PayMaya QR Gold Award Winner



Best Mobile Money Offering Huawei FinTech Platform Oxford Medical Simulation Platinum Award Winner TPAY Mobile - Gold Award Winner



Best Virtual Card Virtual Debit Cards by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd Platinum Award Winner Vivid Money Gold Award Winner



Best Digital Wallet Paytm Wallet by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd Platinum Award Winner DBS PayLah! Gold Award Winner



Best B2B Payment Platform Nium Platinum Award Winner Modulr - Gold Award Winner



Payment Innovation of the Year ACI Worldwide: ACI Secure eCommerce for Merchants Platinum Award Winner



Recurring Payment Platform Innovation Chargebee Platinum Award Winner Zuora Gold Award Winner



Retail Innovation

Best Checkout Experience Solution Mastercard Biometric Checkout Program Platinum Award Winner ACI Omni-Commerce - Gold Award Winner



Retail Innovation of the Year Blackhawk Network Platinum Award Winner



ACI Worldwide Triumphs in Multiple Categories

'We are honoured to receive recognition from Juniper Research in multiple categories, reflecting the strength of our merchant payment solutions,' said Debbie Guerra, head of merchant segment, ACI Worldwide. 'The growth of omni-commerce is blurring the traditional lines between payment channels, while eCommerce continues to evolve at pace around the world; the tools used by merchants to accept and protect payments need to be highly adaptable and responsive to emerging trends, which is what we strive to deliver across all verticals and geographies that we serve.'

Find out more about ACI Omni-Commerce

Experian Achieves Platinum Award for Fraud Detection Prevention Gold Award for AI Platform

'We are honoured to receive the Fraud Detection and Prevention Platform platinum award this year. This recognition underscores our commitment to using advanced capabilities in data, analytics and technology to bring innovative fraud solutions to the market, like CrossCore. At Experian, we take pride in helping businesses outpace fraud, while making it safer for consumers to engage with them digitally.' Steve Yin, Senior Vice President of Global Product Management of Identity Fraud at Experian

'At Experian, we have set out to revolutionise the credit and fraud risk space with the latest technology and innovations in AI. We are thrilled to receive this honour from Juniper Research acknowledging our accomplishments to democratise advanced analytics. By creating accessible AI solutions for our business clients, people engage with their favourite financial brands in a more meaningful way across the customer lifecycle.' Shri Santhanam, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Global Analytics AI

Find out more about Experian's CrossCore solution

G+D Wins Platinum Across Two Categories

'Having won Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for the second year in a row, with not only one but two Platinum winners Best QR Code Payment Offering: Convego Pearl for mobile, and Wearable Payment Innovation: Convego CloudPay eSE is again proving we are market leaders when it comes to securing and simplifying the way people pay,' says Jukka Yliuntinen, Head of Digital Payment Solutions at G+D.

'Convego CloudPay eSE is also announced as winner for the second time in a row, proving we offer a stand-out wearable payment solution, and confirms the relevance of wearables in the payment industry. And winning in the category of Best QR Code Payment Offering with Convego Pearl for Mobile, highlights the importance of providing inclusive and secure payments that support retailers' desire to offer convenient and easy to use payment solutions fitting local and regional, as well as global needs.'

Find out more about G+D's mobile payment solutions

Goldman Sachs Wins Platinum in Banking Platform Innovation

'For years, our corporate treasury clients shared with us that their transaction banking providers were not meeting their needs. Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking listened and launched a unique, modern, cloud-based platform for clients to manage their treasuries and grow their businesses. We are honoured to be recognised by Juniper Research as a Banking Platform Innovation Platinum Winner,' said Hari Moorthy, Global Head of Transaction Banking at Goldman Sachs.

Find out more about Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking

Huawei Fintech Platform Wins Platinum in Mobile Money

Michael Dou, Mobile Fintech Product Executive commented: 'We are honoured to receive this prestigious award and welcome the recognition of the excellence of our platform by Juniper Research. Over the last decade, Huawei FinTech has grown and transformed the lives of 300 million unbanked individuals from more than 20 countries across Asia and Africa. Huawei Fintech uniquely combines the strengths of Agile Business Development, Rapidly Scalable Platform, Finance Grade Regulatory and Security Compliance and finally Accurate Real-time Risk Control, to safely accelerate Digital Financial Inclusion, enabling access to the growing Digital Economies for every person and organisation, and improving people's lives and possibilities for growth.'

Find out more about the Huawei Fintech Platform

Kount Recognised as Platinum Gold in AI in Fraud Prevention and Fraud Detection and Prevention

'We believe that identity trust is, truly, the future of eCommerce and digital fraud prevention,' said Brad Wiskirchen, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Kount, an Equifax company. 'It is what can make frictionless experiences and account protection possible. Kount is thrilled to be recognised in Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards in the AI and fraud detection categories. This honor belongs to every person on our amazing team who works tirelessly to make the Kount Identity Trust Global Network what it is.'

Find out more about Kount's Identity Trust Platform

