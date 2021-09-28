Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 926932 ISIN: US8793601050 Ticker-Symbol: TYZ 
Tradegate
23.09.21
13:20 Uhr
371,80 Euro
+6,40
+1,75 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
366,20373,6009:40
364,20375,0009:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2021 | 08:05
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teledyne DALSA: Teledyne to showcase comprehensive portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology at Vision 2021

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne, a part of Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY], and a global leader in machine vision technology, will exhibit their newest technologies at Vision 2021 taking place October 5-7, 2021 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Teledyne will display the world's most comprehensive, vertically integrated portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology including the latest from newly acquired Teledyne FLIR.

Visit the Teledyne booth and explore the unmatched capabilities and products from Teledyne's DALSA, e2v, FLIR, and Lumenera business units. Your one source for unlimited vision will be on display at Stand 8 B10.

Teledyne will participate in the Industrial Vision Days with keynote and technology presentations taking place Wednesday, October 6, 2021:

  • At 9:20 AM join Teledyne DALSA's Matthias Sonder delivering his presentation entitled "Clarity at High Speed"

  • At 4:20 PM be sure to attend Teledyne e2v's Sergio Morillas speaking about "Highly reliable 3D imaging for challenging applications with Time-of-Flight"

New products introduced by Teledyne companies include:

  • Linea HS 16K Multifield (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/linea-hs/) features charge-domain CMOS TDI sensor technology with 16k x (64+128+64) TDI arrays and a 5x5µm pixel size. It is the industry's first TDI camera capable of capturing up to three images simultaneously in a single scan.

  • Sapera (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/vision-software/sapera-software-suite/) Vision Software offers field-proven image acquisition, control, image processing and artificial intelligence functions to design, develop and deploy high-performance machine vision applications. In this new release, the AI tool AstrocyteTM (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/vision-software/astrocyte/) allows learning at runtime for increased flexibility and performance on deployed systems.

  • Topaz CMOS Sensors (https://imaging.teledyne-e2v.com/topaz). New 2MP and 1.5MP CMOS sensors feature a low noise global shutter pixel.

  • FLIR Lossless Compression: Break through GigE Bandwidth barriers with Teledyne FLIR's new Lossless Compression (https://www.flir.com/discover/iis/lossless-compression-maximizing-framerates/) feature which delivers up to 70% higher FPS with 100% data integrity.

  • Preview a concept Teledyne FLIR camera providing both SWIR and visible light imaging in a single camera using Sony's new SenSWIR technology.

  • Quartet Embedded Solution for Nvidia TX2 (https://www.flir.com/products/quartet-embedded-solution-for-tx2/) for easy integration of multiple cameras including AI capability.

  • Achieve flawless 10GigE high speed performance with a new pre-integrated bundle of the Oryx camera with the Myricom NIC. Expected release date: Q4 2021.

Click here (http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=qqyJCQQWkRiICFeBO-2FHUuoVYD2jiFZFeYq1yEzSUS6FSyMx3YICGqj1xzepiV7wuZ9-2Fw8E6iim-2FJeMp1i-2FQNWrZrjVwFfnzm1Jv3ctjeN8FZ8xjJS7KB0mjycb2OPQ47_pAZ_CBAxHFdlDQNoXzq2p8TDTjX7iIzGvGZQtyZwJBceZ2XQ4fj8y71Q-2BVfX4U4BDLNBoa3uiPWWbKXjrfKMB9ImLrEdbLRlrDtj4EXHwcTC-2Fizh-2FYWUhyWni9-2BmTpe6qaBHSKTbY9PzkEb4j0b9i5AZ7ibWUW6lNhYo4S4ct1D1wRJbA0cwrRRhnpckRc-2FAI4HzGwcGJSEAZJtzBiKmlHt-2BGAbRiPDzfYIabRe1Mam-2B1jGs-2B6AGQ9UrRHpPvblZyx8iEopqF2u7cQgwei47Yk-2BWpMeBipY2bH1m-2Fe8H18XEnRqv58c60lTQQ8cH-2BGFGrHj0hS8r3k14IrAuh136dAH4109gtwbvEIGCauwpW8pgzOuarubSsVQ69crptG4lblYtqgC76cRZEHfKwjuXGIxUqQ-3D-3D) for an overview of featured products and demonstrations for Vision 2021.

About Teledyne

Teledyne's Vision Solutions group form an unrivaled collective of imaging expertise across the spectrum. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine to leverage each other's strengths and provide the widest imaging technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0354ddd-e085-4a22-9b8e-d620205323bc (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0354ddd-e085-4a22-9b8e-d620205323bc)


TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.