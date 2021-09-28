

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence improves in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer sentiment index rose to 11.1 in September from 9.6 in August. This was above the average score of 0.5 seen over the past twenty years.



Producers opinions about the order position and stocks of finished goods remained hardly unchanged, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency said.



The producers in the textile and clothing industry were more positive in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de