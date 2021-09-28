

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's market research group GfK is scheduled to issue consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking index is seen falling to -1.6 in October from -1.2 in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1699 against the greenback, 130.10 against the yen, 0.8532 against the pound and 1.0841 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

