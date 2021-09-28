

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., affiliated to Japanese frozen foods manufacturer Ajinomoto Foods, is recalling around 33,567 pounds of raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear flexible and hard plastic.



According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS, the recall involves 4.2-lb. plastic bags containing 'Ling Ling POTSTICKERS CHICKEN & VEGETABLE' with lot code 1911203 and a 'BEST BUY' date of 22 OCT 2022 on the label. The recalled products bear establishment number 'P20069'.



The raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker items were produced on July 22, and were shipped to distribution centers in California and Washington and from there sent to retailer locations.



The Hayward, California-based company initiated the recall after it received consumer complaints reporting clear flexible and hard plastic in the chicken and vegetable potsticker products.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Consumers are urged to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls, Willow Tree Poultry Farm in late August called back around 52,022 pounds of various RTE chicken salads and dip products citing the potential to be contaminated with hard white plastic.



In early August, McKinney, Texas -based Blount Fine Foods called back around 6,384 pounds of chicken tortilla soup products citing the potential contamination with pieces of gray nitrile glove.



