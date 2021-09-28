Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNT ISIN: SE0003656834 Ticker-Symbol: M02 
Stuttgart
28.09.21
08:08 Uhr
0,164 Euro
-0,002
-1,32 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2021 | 08:29
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of iZafe Group AB (495/21)

With effect from October 04, 2021, the unit rights in iZafe Group AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 13, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   IZAFE UR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016829311              
Order book ID:  236278                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 04, 2021, the paid subscription units in iZafe Group
AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   IZAFE BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016829329              
Order book ID:  236279                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
IZAFE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.