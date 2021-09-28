Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of iZafe Group AB (495/21)

With effect from October 04, 2021, the unit rights in iZafe Group AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 13, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: IZAFE UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016829311 Order book ID: 236278 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 04, 2021, the paid subscription units in iZafe Group AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: IZAFE BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016829329 Order book ID: 236279 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB