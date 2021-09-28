Galderma will host six symposia and three industry hubs, and present several scientific posters demonstrating its expertise and its commitment to advancing dermatology

The company will unveil exciting new data relating to rosacea, acne, actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, pediatric atopic dermatitis, prurigo nodularis, onychomycosis, sensitive skin and maskne

Nemolizumab* clinical data will demonstrate its safety and efficacy in decreasing signs of atopic dermatitis

Galderma's Consumer Care booth will display several of CETAPHIL 's cutting-edge, new products for sensitive skin

CETAPHIL brand update is the largest in its history, featuring enhanced formulas and new premium packaging

Galderma will host a presentation on maskne and how its BENZAC treatment gel could be a potential therapeutic option

Galderma's presence at the 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) virtual congress on September 29 October 2 will reveal new data and showcase the company's sophisticated portfolio and services across the spectrum of dermatology. The company's redesigned virtual booth will have dedicated areas presenting Galderma's innovations in Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine.

Unveiling new data in Prescription Medicine

The congress will see the unveiling of exciting new data from Galderma relating to rosacea, acne, actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to the faculties during live Q&A sessions.

On Thursday, September 30, Professor Alison Layton^ will chair the symposium Personalizing Acne: Consensus of Experts to Optimize Acne Management. Together with her co-speakers, Professor Layton will provide practical solutions for longitudinal management of acne.

On the same day, Professor Gil Yosipovitch^ will present the symposium Prurigo Nodularis: From Patient to Pathway, which will discuss the multi-dimensional impact of the disease and reveal new clinical data for the investigational drug, nemolizumab*.

The symposium Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis A Disease in the Skin and Beyond will take place on Friday, October 1. Chaired by Professor Diamant Thaçi, the session will cover the role of neuro-immune cytokine IL-31 in atopic dermatitis and present emerging clinical data on the effect of nemolizumab* in blocking IL-31 signaling in the disease.

In the symposium New insights on Papulopustular Rosacea and Systemic Therapy on October 1, the speakers will discuss the importance of long-term management strategies in rosacea. Dr. James Q. Del Rosso^ will present original data on the impact of 52 weeks' use of doxycycline 40mg MR on relapse rate in moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea patients.

On Saturday, October 2, Professor Rolf-Markus Szeimies^ and Professor Serge Mordon^ will host the industry hub Artificial Daylight Photodynamic Therapy: Advancing Actinic Keratosis Treatment. They will present the newly approved modality and main approved artificial daylight devices, as well as a demonstration video.

Galderma will also showcase its latest acne treatment, AKLIEF (trifarotene) Cream, 0.005%, specifically designed for both facial and truncal acne.

Showcasing advanced solutions in Consumer Care

Visitors will be able to explore highlights from the CETAPHIL portfolio of 61 products and the largest update in the brand's 70-year history. As part of the update, CETAPHIL's iconic, best-selling cleansers and moisturizers-Gentle Skin Cleanser, Daily Facial Cleanser, Moisturizing Cream, Moisturizing Lotion, and Advanced Relief Lotion-have been reformulated. With their dermatologist-backed blend of hydrating and skin-nourishing ingredients, including niacinamide, panthenol and hydrating glycerin, the range of products helps improve the overall resilience of sensitive skin.

CETAPHIL's latest research will be unveiled through two dedicated symposia. On Thursday, September 30, Dr. Krzysztof Piotrowski^ will chair the symposium Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis: Current Developments. Professor Adelaide Hebert^ will focus on the latest updates in the field of pediatric atopic dermatitis while Dr. Mark Koh^ will then present his findings and answer the question, "Is it possible to prevent atopic dermatitis from birth?".

On Friday, October 1, Professor Giovanni Pellacani^ will chair the symposium Advancing Sensitive Skin: Diagnosis, Morphological Traits and Epidemiology. Key speakers Professor Laurent Misery^ and Dr. Emilie Brenaut^ will present their latest research findings and focus on what sensitive skin is, how it can be distinguished from non-sensitive skin and methods for profiling.

Experts from BENZAC and LOCERYL will present new findings relating to maskne and onychomycosis through two industry hubs: on Thursday, September 30, Dr. Markus Reinholz^ will chair The Many Faces of Maskne a New Skin Burden an Upcoming Disease, featuring speaker Dr. Anne-Charlotte Kuna^. On Friday, October 1, Dr. Dieter Reinel^ will host Onychomycosis Update Novel Findings: Prevalence, Epidemiology and Topical Therapy

Nemolizumab is an investigational drug not approved for any indication in any jurisdiction.

^All speakers are paid consultants of Galderma.

"Galderma is a proud partner of the EADV Congress and we are thrilled to be showcasing our latest innovations and data across our dermatology portfolio. As a company, we are fully committed to advancing dermatology for every skin story." BALDO SFORZOLINI, Ph.D. GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D, GALDERMA

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information:

About prurigo nodularis

Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a rare, potentially debilitating, chronic skin condition with thick skin nodules covering large body areas and associated intense unrelenting itch.10 While PN can occur at any age, it is most likely to affect people between the ages of 40 and 69, frequently leading to severe impairment in quality of life.11

The global prevalence of PN is unknown as there are no studies describing the epidemiology of the condition. In the U.S., the latest estimate is that PN affects 52.9 people in every 100,000. In the European context, rates of between 0.65 and 11.1 per 10,000 population have been reported. In addition to natural variation, this relatively wide range of estimates is partly due to differences in case definition and the representativeness of the study populations.12

About nemolizumab

Nemolizumab is a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the IL-31 receptor alpha that blocks signaling from IL-31.6 IL-31 plays a key role in multiple disease mechanisms in both atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, a rare, potentially debilitating, chronic skin condition with thick skin nodules covering large body areas and associated severe pruritus (itching). With its unique role in directly stimulating sensory neurons related to itch and contributing to inflammation and barrier dysfunction, IL-31 is the bridge between the immune and nervous systems while directly acting on structural cells in the skin. Nemolizumab, initially developed by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., was subsequently licensed to Galderma in 2016 worldwide except Japan and Taiwan. Nemolizumab is an investigational agent under clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority. Nemolizumab was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2019 for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

About AKLIEF

In the European Union, AKLIEF (trifarotene 50 mcg/g cream) is indicated for the cutaneous treatment of acne vulgaris of the face and/or the trunk in patients from 12 years of age and older, when many comedones, papules and pustules are present. It is the only topical retinoid that specifically targets retinoic acid receptor gamma (RAR-?), the most common RAR in the skin.13, 14 National marketing authorizations across concerned European member states will follow in 2020.

About CETAPHIL

CETAPHIL was developed by a leading pharmacist more than 70 years ago as a gentle, yet powerful formula to clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. CETAPHIL is the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand in Germany and the #1 doctor-recommended sensitive skincare brand in the U.S. and is now available in Switzerland. New additions to the brand are regularly developed with the help of leading global skincare experts, providing innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect, and maintain skin health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About BENZAC

BENZAC is an acne brand proposing treatments based on Benzoyl Peroxide active ingredient, as well as acne specific regimen companion products (including cleansers and moisturizers).

About LOCERYL

LOCERYL is the number one nail antifungal brand globally.16 Its treatment is based on amorolfine active ingredient.

