

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group (PNN.L), on Tuesday, reported that it is on track to deliver resilient financial performance in line with management expectations.



Overall EBITDA remains in line with management expectations as increased costs have been offset by increased revenues. The company further noted that its capital investment programme is delivering in line with its profile of K7 investment, with about 30% increase on the prior year, including its Green Recovery projects.



Susan Davy, Group Chief Executive Officer said, 'Pennon Group is on track to deliver resilient financial performance in line with management expectations. At the same time we are delivering a step change in environmental performance, as we focus on our Green Recovery and Net Zero ambitions.'



