Betolar and IBF announce a partnership to produce low-carbon concrete

KANNONKOSKI, Finland and IKAST, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish material technology company Betolar, together with the Danish concrete manufacturer IBF, announce a partnership to launch low-carbon concrete products. This partnership supports IBF's goal to transition to a significantly lower carbon footprint with their products, intended to be launched to market next year. This is aligned with the Danish concrete industry's aim to halve the CO2 emissions by 2030.

"Betolar's Geoprime solution is developed to enable a smooth transition to low-carbon production for the concrete industry, replacing cement in concrete by using industrial side streams. With Geoprime, we can help IBF to reach its ambitious targets of circularity and CO2 emissions reduction," says Janne Rauramo, Betolar's Head of European Markets. "IBF is the largest concrete manufacturer in the Danish market, and with this collaboration we aim to support the company and wider industry's sustainability goals.

"Betolar and IBF have conducted an industrial pilot program in order to ensure the strength and durability of the concrete products. Under the pilot, the product groups included are pavers and roof tiles, which both are in high demand across Europe. The Geoprime solution also applies to other dry-cast products such as pipes and infrastructure products.

IBF produces nearly all types of concrete products including ready-mix and concrete elements. The production of the low-carbon products is planned to start soon with Denmark as the primary market.

"We are excited about the partnership with Betolar, and look forward to expanding the pilots to other applications, including wet-cast products," says Bent Bredland Bendtzen, IBF's Sales Manager.

"Urban construction requires a wide variety of concrete products. European cities particularly have their own goals to minimise their carbon footprint. By utilising cement-free concrete products, we help our customers to achieve their targets. Low-carbon concrete products will become the new normal," according to Bendtzen.

IBF is a member of Dansk Beton, an industry association for manufacturers of concrete and concrete products, which has a goal to reduce 50% CO2 emissions by 2030. "IBF is strongly committed to these targets and is taking immediate action with our partnership with Betolar to speed up the process," adds Bendtzen.

For IBF Media Inquiries: Bent BredLand Bendtzen, Sales Manager - bbb@ibf.dk

For Betolar Media Inquiries: Jo Hooke, Gong Communications - Jo.Hooke@gongcommunications.com +44 (0) 20 7935 4800

