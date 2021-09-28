Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.09.2021

WKN: A12DF5 ISIN: SE0006288015 Ticker-Symbol: 9GR 
Frankfurt
28.09.21
08:19 Uhr
10,030 Euro
-0,080
-0,79 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2021 | 08:53
47 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Gränges AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (363/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Gränges AB
(publ) with effect from 2021-09-29. Last day of trading is set to 2026-09-17.
The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017369
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
