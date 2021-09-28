

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L) said it delivered headline operating profit growth of 7% on an underlying basis for fiscal 2021. Underlying revenue was down 2% for the full year. Looking forward, Group expects underlying revenue growth rates to return, in aggregate, to around pre-COVID levels during fiscal 2022.



Smiths Group said it has exercised previously announced put option and has now entered into a binding share purchase agreement with ICU Medical, Inc. in relation to the sale of Smiths Medical. The Board has unanimously recommended the deal, and said it is superior to all other proposals received during the separation and sale process. After deduction of debt and other liabilities, the equity value of the transaction is $2.4 billion.



For the year ended 31 July 2021, headline operating profit increased 14% on a reported basis, to 372 million pounds. Headline earnings per share from continuing operations was 59.0 pence compared to 49.4 pence.



Pretax profit from continuing operations increased to 240 million pounds from 133 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 39.1 pence compared to 16.3 pence.



Headline revenue from continuing operations was 2.41 billion pounds, down 6% on a reported basis.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 26.0 pence, bringing the total dividend for the year to 37.7 pence, a year-on-year increase of 8%. The final dividend will be paid on 19 November 2021 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 22 October 2021.



