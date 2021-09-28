- (PLX AI) - Novozymes shares fell 2% in early trading after the company last night lowered its medium-term EBIT margin targets, signaling limited expansion, analysts said.
- • Novozymes now targets EBIT margin of 26% or higher by 2025; previously the company had a target of 28% EBIT margin by 2022
- • Novozymes also lowered its targets ROIC target to 20% or higher by 2025 from the old target of 23% or higher
- • Consensus had 27.5% EBIT margin by 2025, with 26.7% expected next year by analysts on average
- • The low end of the EBIT margin target of 26% is a bit disappointing, SEB said
- • Novozymes seems willing to dilute the margin and the ROIC to be able to increase long-term growth, SEB said
- • NOTE: Novozymes holds Capital Markets Day presentations at 13:00 CET
