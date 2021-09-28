

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L) announced revised medium-term growth targets as well as changes to its Category and Regional structure from 1 January 2022. But it does not change its capital allocation model or dividend policy.



The company announced changes to its medium-term targets. The company now projects ongoing revenue growth to be 6 percent to 9 percent, compared to the prior outlook of 5 percent to 8 percent growth.



The company now expects ongoing operating profit growth to be more than 10 percent compared to the prior outlook of about 10 percent growth.



The company said it is expanding its Hygiene category with effect from 1 January 2022. The enlarged category, called Hygiene & Wellbeing, will comprise current Hygiene operations together with Ambius, Dental Hygiene and Cleanroom services operations, previously part of our Protect & Enhance category.



In addition, the Group's UK Property Care business also formerly in Protect & Enhance will join the Pest Control category. France Workwear will become the Group's third business category.



The number of regions within the Group will remain unchanged, the company said.



