Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology Company, today announced that Skechers has been recognized as Men's Footwear Brand of the Year at the Drapers Footwear Awards 2021. Skechers was praised by the panel of expert judges as aspirational and appealing to younger consumers, a reflection of the brand's successful campaign with ambassador Jamie Redknapp and its strong presence in the United Kingdom.

Skechers ambassador Jamie Redknapp in his Skechers Arch Fit campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're thrilled to have been recognized for our entire men's footwear division," said Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers UK Ireland. "To win the Drapers Men's Footwear Brand of the Year award is a testament to the work that has gone behind growing this category in our market. From strengthening our e-commerce business to reaching even more consumers through Jamie Redknapp, our men's division has had a truly impactful year."

Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of Skechers S.à.r.l., added: "In normal and in challenging times, we have remained committed to offering the highest level of comfort, style, innovation and quality to consumers; marketing that resonates; and top-notch customer service support. This prestigious Drapers award for our men's division is the result of our efforts. We look forward to launching our next Jamie Redknapp campaign, and building on this success."

The results of the Drapers Footwear Awards 2021 were revealed at an industry ceremony on 23 September at the Hilton London Bankside. Drapers Footwear Awards 2021 celebrates the brands and retailers that have gone above and beyond to protect their staff, work with their suppliers and partners to maintain business continuity, and serve their customers and communities throughout the coronavirus crisis. Drapers Magazine is themarket-leading title offering unparalleled access to the UK fashion market, and the Drapers Footwear Awards are the most respected and prestigious in the footwear retail industry. In 2019 and 2020, Skechers was recognized by Drapers as Women's Brand of the Year.

Celebrity product endorsees for Skechers' collections include fitness expert and entrepreneur Brooke Burke and legendary athletes like Jamie Redknapp, Tony Romo, Jon Gruden, Clayton Kershaw, Sugar Ray Leonard and Howie Long; elite runners Meb Keflezighi and Ed Cheserek; and pro golfers Colin Montgomerie, Brooke Henderson and Billy Andrade.

About Skechers USA Ltd. and Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. is a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company, based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,057 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

