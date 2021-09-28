DGAP-News: DEBx Medical B.V.
Rotterdam, The Netherlands, September 28, 2021 - DEBx Medical, the Dutch medical technology company revolutionizing the management of chronic wounds, announced today that the Company has presented case studies on treatment of chronic wounds during scientific congresses in Portugal and Poland. The case studies documented the deployment of DEBx Medical's innovative treatment, Debrichem(R), that initiates healing of chronic wounds by removing the biofilm.
At the conference of the Portuguese Society of Reconstructive Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery (Soceidade Portuguesa de Cirurgia Plástica Reconstrutiva e Estetica)[I], held from Sept 16-18th in Lisbon, Portugal, DEBx Medical's CEO Dr. Bert Quint gave a scientific talk on the Eradication of chronic wound infection within 60 seconds.
From September 21-24, the Polish Wound Society hosted The 2nd online Wound Treatment Conference.[II] In a dedicated biofilm session moderated by Dr. hab. n. med. Beate Mrozikiewics-Raikowska, DEBx Medical contributed three talks, by Prof. Gregory Schultz (Biofilm Wounds: Key Regulators in wound Inflammation) together with Bert Quint, PhD (Novel Disruptive Method eliminating biofilm and infection in a single step of 60 seconds, strongly limiting surgical debridement).
The experts agreed that health care professionals should no longer accept when wounds do not heal with a new treatment option at hand: "It is time to redefine wound healing with Debrichem. Once a wound becomes chronic and contains a biofilm, thorough debridement is the first step in the treatment plan. The biofilm and its embedded infection need to be completely removed to allow the healing process to start again," said Gregory Schultz, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Florida, USA. "Debrichem is an effective novel agent and an alternative for surgical debridement, allowing for most wounds to start healing after only one treatment. Debridement with Debrichem is based on desiccation of the proteins and pathogens in the wound bed, which is a new and very promising solution to simplify the treatment of chronic wounds."
All cases presented during the conferences demonstrated the onset of the healing process, emphasizing the effectiveness of Debrichem. The debriding agent has been shown to effectively remove the biofilm in vitro.[2] So far, there has been clinical experience of almost 3,000 wounds that have been treated with Debrichem. Most wounds started healing after only one treatment with Debrichem, irrespective of the size or condition of the wound, provided that there is restored perfusion present in and around the wound.
Chronic wounds have a prevalence of up to 2 % in the general population.[3] The outcome depends on the wound etiology, with arterial ulcers and venous leg ulcers having especially low healing rates.[4] To no surprise, general quality of life is impaired in patients with chronic wounds.[5] Wounds are called chronic if they have not healed, at least in part, within 4 to 12 weeks.[5] In the physiological healing process, granulation is considered the first step.[6] Biofilm has been identified in 80 % of non-healing wounds, caused by different bacterial strains.[1] The presence of a bacterial biofilm makes antibiotics less effective.[1] The current gold standard treatment is surgical debridement to disrupt the biofilm, requires the sterile environment of an operational theater. Surgical debridement does not, however, reliably initiate healing of the wound and is often part of an extensive wound management program requiring patients to repeatedly come to the hospital. The economic burden of chronic wounds is substantial, exacerbated by amputations especially for diabetic foot ulcers of up to 34 % (pre-Covid-19 pandemic).[4] In the UK alone, chronic wounds generated costs of GBP 5.6 bn in 2018.[7] The total wound care costs in the UK increased annually by 8 to 9 % with chronic wounds accounting for the largest share.[7] Increasing evidence points to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a serious delay in treatment of chronic wounds, leading to a 'pandemic within the pandemic'.[8]
