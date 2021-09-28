Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Exchange Membership: Sydbank A/S

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the additional member ID ALM used by Sydbank A/S in the INET Trading System as of September 30, 2021. Sydbank A/S's other MPID, SYD in INET will remain unchanged. All trading activity with Sydbank A/S in Stockholm will be conducted out of MPID SYD. Member: Sydbank A/S INET ID: ALM Last day of Trading: 30th September, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone+45 33 77 03 83 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Stockholm