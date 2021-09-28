Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.09.2021
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
WKN: A0D9FT ISIN: DK0010311471 Ticker-Symbol: TM2 
Frankfurt
28.09.21
08:00 Uhr
25,800 Euro
+0,580
+2,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYDBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYDBANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,84026,28010:31
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2021 | 10:05
68 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Exchange Membership: Sydbank A/S

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the
additional 
member ID ALM used by Sydbank A/S in the INET Trading System as of September
30, 2021. 
Sydbank A/S's other MPID, SYD in INET will remain unchanged. All trading
activity with 
Sydbank A/S in Stockholm will be conducted out of MPID SYD.

Member: Sydbank A/S
INET ID: ALM
Last day of Trading: 30th September, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan
Olsen 
or Julian Butterworth telephone+45 33 77 03 83 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195.


Nasdaq Stockholm
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
