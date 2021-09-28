Sotera Health Services, LLC: Nelson Labs and Sterigenics Open State-of-the-Art Laboratory and Expand Sterilization Facilities to Meet Growing Customer Demand in Europe

SALT LAKE CITY and OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelson Labs and Sterigenics Germany GmbH, global leaders in comprehensive laboratory testing and sterilization services, announced today the opening of a newly expanded, center of excellence for microbiological laboratory testing as well as increased sterilization capacity in their Wiesbaden, Germany facilities. This expansion will address the significantly increased demand for these services by the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.



The Wiesbaden laboratory facility, part of the global Nelson Labs network since 2016, has significantly increased overall laboratory space and state-of-the-art capabilities to meet the increased global regulatory demands of medical and pharmaceutical customers.

"With the continued growth and success of our laboratory in Wiesbaden, Nelson Labs had outgrown its current facility. To better serve our customers, we needed to expand," said Joe Shrawder, President, Nelson Labs. This new laboratory space has expanded the Wiesbaden facility to 10 times the size of the original lab and offers much broader lab capabilities. The benefits to customers include significantly increased capacity for bioburden testing, bacterial endotoxin (BET), biological indicators (BI) sterility, and ethylene oxide (EO) residual analysis. The new Wiesbaden expansion greatly reduces the need to outsource services to other labs and helps to ensure that most of the lab testing will be performed onsite in a fully accredited Nelson Labs facility.

The lab also includes both GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Grade A and B cleanrooms available to perform the most critical product-sterility tests. The new lab, still conveniently adjacent to the Sterigenics sterilization facility, will also host state-of-the-art instrumentation, such as biological safety cabinets and gas chromatographs used for EO residual analysis to further increase its capabilities. The combined resources and expertise of Nelson Labs and Sterigenics allow customers the ease of performing their product testing and sterilization at one location with a team of experts who understand their unique product needs.

To provide full sterility assurance services for the European market, Sterigenics has also expanded its sterilization capacity in Wiesbaden. "Wiesbaden is a recent example of our commitment to add or build capacity where the market needs our services," said Mike Rutz, President, Sterigenics. "This new expansion was successfully fast tracked from investment decision to commercial readiness in less than a year and will provide additional capacity within the Sterigenics network to help get customers' product to market in a fast, flexible, and safe manner."

The expanded lab in Wiesbaden will be a state-of-the-art center of excellence for growth in routine microbiology services in Europe. Combined with increased sterilization capacity, Nelson Labs and Sterigenics, both Sotera Health Company businesses, will be able to meet customer needs better and further deliver on their shared mission, Safeguarding Global Health.

About Sotera Health: Sotera Health Companyis a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses - Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health.

About Nelson Labs: Nelson Labsis a global leader in microbiological and analytical chemistry testing and advisory services for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Nelson Labs serves over 3,800 customers across 14 facilities in North America, Asia, and Europe. We have a comprehensive array of over 800 laboratory tests supporting our customers from initial product development and sterilization validation through regulatory approval and ongoing product testing for sterility, safety, and quality assurance. We are regarded as a best-in-class partner with a strong track record of collaborating with customers to solve complex issues. Learn more about Nelson Labs at www.nelsonlabs.com. Safeguarding Global Health - with every test we complete.

About Sterigenics: Sterigenicsis a leading global provider of outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and advanced applications markets. With our industry recognized scientific and technological expertise we help to ensure the safety of millions of patients and healthcare practitioners around the world every year. Across our 48 global facilities that span 13 countries, we offer our customers a complete range of outsourced terminal sterilization services, primarily using the three major sterilization technologies: gamma irradiation, ethylene oxide processing and electron beam irradiation as well as nitrogen dioxide sterilization and x-ray irradiation and expert advisory services. We are committed to addressing the growing need for sterilization in many parts of the world and partnering with our customers to eliminate threats to human health. Learn more about Sterigenics at www.sterigenics.com. Safeguarding Global Health - with every product we sterilize.

