Dienstag, 28.09.2021
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Frankfurt
28.09.21
08:05 Uhr
3,240 Euro
-0,240
-6,90 %
28.09.2021 | 10:16
Superdry plc: Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

DJ Superdry plc: Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM 28-Sep-2021 / 08:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

28 September 2021

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Superdry announces that it has sent to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 24 April 2021 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM will be held on Friday 22 October 2021. The Annual Report and Notice of AGM are available on the Company's website (corporate.superdry.com).

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection - they can be accessed using the link below.

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 

For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123072 
EQS News ID:  1236323 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2021 03:44 ET (07:44 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
