Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM 28-Sep-2021

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

28 September 2021

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Superdry announces that it has sent to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 24 April 2021 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM will be held on Friday 22 October 2021. The Annual Report and Notice of AGM are available on the Company's website (corporate.superdry.com).

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection - they can be accessed using the link below.

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

