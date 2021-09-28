Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.09.2021
28.09.2021 | 10:17
Nasdaq Vilnius: Invitation to the 8th International Financial Markets Conference "Developing Capital Markets in the Baltics"

The 8th International Financial Markets Conference "Developing Capital Markets
in the Baltics" organised by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of
Lithuania, the European Court of Auditors, and the Lithuanian Banking
Association (LBA) will take place in Vilnius on Friday, October 1 will engage
policymakers and business practitioners in on the topical issues surrounding
the capital markets union.
Given the necessary economic recovery and demographic change in the EU, the
debate will focus on facilitating companies' access to finance post-pandemic
and the incentivized participation of retail investors in capital markets. 

The conference will be opened by the Minister of Finance of the Republic of
Lithuania Gintare Skaiste and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania
Ingrida Šimonyte will deliver a welcome speech. The keynote online speech will
be given by Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European
Commission. 

Prominent figures in the field of financial governance including: Werner Hoyer,
President of the European Investment Bank, Jürgen Rigterink, First
Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Mahmood
Pradhan, Deputy Director of the European Department at the International
Monetary Fund, John Berrigan, Director-General of the European Commission's
Directorate-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital
Markets Union (FISMA), David Wright, President of the EUROFI Financial Forum,
Rimantas Šadžius, Member of the European Court of Auditors, Gediminas Šimkus,
Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania, Eivile Cipkute, President of
LBA, Arminta Saladžiene, Vice President of Nasdaq, to name a few. 

The event will take place from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. at the conference hall of
Radisson Blue Hotel Lietuva (Konstitucijos Ave. 20) and the working language of
the conference is English, without interpretation into Lithuanian. 

Please visit the event's website for the full programme and registration.

We kindly remind you that a valid EU Covid certificate/National Certificate and
a face mask are required to participate in the event. 

The conference will also be broadcast live on the event's website and Facebook
account of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania.
