MCS Cleaning Wins Major Cleaning Contract with The Curve Theatre in Leicester

COALVILLE, England, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCS Cleaning today announced that they have been successful in their bid to provide commercial cleaning services to The Curve Theatre in Leicester, helping this popular arts venue to safely welcome visitors back for theatrical and musical events and workshops.

MCS Cleaning is an established professional cleaning company serving Leicester and the East Midlands. They provide a wide range of high-quality, affordable domestic and commercial cleaning services to hundreds of satisfied customers across the region.

The company is a family-run business that has grown rapidly since it was born in 2008 yet it remains focussed on delivering a personalised service to exceptional standards. Owners Tim and Kelly have developed a fresh and innovative approach to the cleaning service industry. They invest heavily in training staff to ensure that customers receive consistently excellent service. Every month, the hardworking duo conduct a thorough audit of their current cleaning programmes to identify any improvement opportunities and raise standards.

It is evident that MCS Cleaning is committed to being a responsible company, not just by providing a professional, fully insured service for customers and valuing its employees, but also by making the business as sustainable as possible. MCS's professional cleaners use ethically sound products where possible and the company is gradually upgrading to electric vehicles to minimise the impact of their work on the environment. Tim and Kelly are also working towards ISO14001 accreditation by reducing wastage, improving resource efficiency and developing more eco-friendly approaches.

The company has invested tens of thousands of pounds in cutting edge technology, enabling their staff to achieve the very best results for both commercial and domestic clients. Their state of the art trucks are equipped with everything their highly-trained staff need to complete the job efficiently and expertly.

MCS Cleaning continues to grow thanks to Tim and Kelly's clear dedication to continued improvement, outstanding customer service and ethical working practices. As owner Tim Blackwell explains, "We care about our customers, we care about our staff, and we care about our planet. Anything that can be cleaned, we clean, and we do it to exceptional standards."

Contact:

Tim Blacknell

tim@mcsclean.co.uk

+44 (0)1530 382006