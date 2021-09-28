- (PLX AI) - ArcelorMittal signs letter of intent with the governments of Belgium and Flanders, supporting EUR 1.1 billion investment in decarbonization technologies at its flagship Gent plant.
- • Says building a 2.5 million-tonne direct reduced iron (DRI) plant and two electric furnaces at its Gent site, to operate alongside its state-of-the-art blast furnace that is ready to take waste wood and plastics as a substitute for fossil carbon
- • A DRI plant uses natural gas, and potentially hydrogen, instead of coal to reduce iron ore, resulting in a large reduction in CO2 emissions compared with blast furnace ironmaking, the company said
- • Approval from the European Commission for the government funding support will also be required
