

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic Plc (MDT), a medical device company, on Tuesday, said it received CE Mark approval for its radial artery access portfolio, which includes the Rist 079 Radial Access Guide Catheter and Rist Radial Access Selective Catheter.



The Rist 079 Radial Access Guide Catheter is a catheter designed for the demands of accessing the neuro vasculature through the radial artery versus access through the transfemoral artery, the Irish firm said in a statement.



The company added that the portfolio, which is now available in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany and France, also features first catheter specifically designed to allow neuro interventionalists radial artery access and delivers advantages to patients treated for stroke, brain aneurysms, and other neurovascular conditions.



'The radial artery-access portfolio works well in tandem with Phenom PLUS, Phenom 021 microcatheter for stent deployment or Phenom 027 microcatheter for flow diverter deployment, which is a fantastic set up for Pipeline VANTAGE Embolization Device with Shield Technology treatments,' said Dr. Alejandro Tomasello, Head of Interventional Neuroradiology Unit at Vall d'Hebron Hospital, Barcelona, Spain



