A 19.8 kW PV system is powering a telecommunications antenna at a French airport. When it produces more energy than needed, the surplus is used to produce hydrogen which is then utilized to produce new electricity via a fuel cell system and provide power to the antenna during a period of up to five days. For short-term storage, lithium-ion batteries are used.Bouygues Energie & Services, a unit of French industrial conglomerate Bouygues, has built a solar-powered hydrogen facility at a site operated by the Bordeaux Area Control Centre (ACC) in Sarlat, in the Dordogne department in Nouvelle-Aquitaine ...

