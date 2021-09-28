The IEC/EN61215 and IEC/EN61730-certified panel features 144 half-cells based on M10 wafers and a 10-busbar design. Its operating temperature coefficient is -0.341% per degree Celsius and its power tolerance reaches up to 5%.Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp has unveiled the NU-JD540 solar panel, a half-cut monocrystalline PERC product with a 20.9% efficiency rating and 540 W of power output. The IEC/EN61215 and IEC/EN61730-certified panel features 144 half-cells based on M10 wafers and a 10-busbar design. It has overall dimensions of 2,279×1,134×3.5mm and weighs in at 27.8kg. The panel ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...