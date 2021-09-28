Daniel Yomtobian: Advertise.com CEO Explains Why Brand Campaigns Must be Responsible During the Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / The current pandemic became one of the most divisive events we can remember and it changed the world in unthinkable ways. Daniel Yomtobian, an accomplished entrepreneur and acclaimed online media professional, says that it didn't only take a heavy toll on a personal level, it wreaked havoc on economies and many organizations had to rethink their business practices. Humanity has to face a new post-pandemic reality where the term "normal" will no longer apply. Daniel Yomtobian adds that most brands were forced to trim ad budgets and re-evaluate the types of campaigns, as they were struggling with the unseen health crisis. Advertising can no longer be just about acquiring new customers and pushing new products. Brands never had the responsibility of educating and inspiring by prioritizing campaigns that are informative, authentic, relevant, and empathetic. 89% of consumers say they intend to keep some new habits and behaviors developed during the pandemic and the organizations that promote a positive message and contribute to the greater good will emerge as winners in the post-pandemic world.

To their credit, most of the world's biggest corporations and countless smaller ones have pitched in to fight the virus, donating to various healthcare funds, deploying resources in new ways, offering free products or services, or supporting their employees and communities through different initiatives. However, brands of all sizes can and should support the concerted effort through their advertising campaigns as well, according to Daniel Yomtobian. While survival and effective crisis management were the top priorities in the early days of the pandemic, it soon became apparent that the crisis also offers new opportunities for brands that emphasize trust, send a positive message, share uplifting experiences, and strive to create value for their customers in a socially distanced world. Given the current fears and uncertainty, tactful, mindful marketing is of paramount importance as it can greatly improve the collective experience.

Daniel Yomtobian explains that being a responsible advertiser in the pandemic environment requires a comprehensive evaluation of the campaign pipeline to define what should be put on hold and what needs to be prioritized. He adds that since advertising is an intensely visual form of communication, brands need to be extremely careful of the images and language they utilize. One day, the world may return to its old ways, but brands currently have a responsibility to promote safety first and foremost.

A pioneer and innovator in the online media space, Daniel Yomtobian has received multiple awards for his work in digital advertising. Initially a web designer, he found his passion in online advertising, launching several successful business ventures along the way. Among them is Advertise.com, which has grown under his leadership to become the world's largest privately held keyword pay-per-click (PPC) network. Recognizing his professional expertise and commitment, Daniel Yomtobian was described by a recognized industry magazine as a "…young leader [who] will continue to play an important role in shaping the online world of tomorrow."

