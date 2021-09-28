Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its Founder Andy Khawaja have been recognized on the cover of Inner Review magazine for Dr. Andy Khawaja's extraordinary leadership qualities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005333/en/

Dr. Andy Khawaja is Awarded as a Visionary Leader in Business. Inner Review Magazine proudly recognized Andy Khawaja. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This issue of Inner Review focuses on Dr. Andy Khawaja's goal to "transform the world into a better place." Dr. Khawaja's primary goal throughout his ventures has been to make "this world a better place not only for the current but for the next generation as well."

Inner Review's coverage offers a brief look at Andy Khawaja as a child and his growth into one of the most visionary business leaders in the world the award he is being recognized for in the issue.

"From a very young age, I had an entrepreneurial spirit in my bones. I've always been a leader and I've always had the passion to work hard and reach my goals," Dr. Khawaja said.

Andy Khawaja is known for not only his achievements, but also his philanthropic and mentorship efforts across the globe. He's known for his ability to build great teams and exercise world-class leadership. Most importantly, he's known for the difference he has been able to make in the world.

Dr. Andy Khawaja told Inner Review, "I live for my work because I believe in it...The difference we can make on this earth while we are here is all we can leave behind the products, solutions, and innovations we can gift generations with, so that they may live better lives. For this reason, I give all that I can give and do all that I can do. I will always be relentless about reaching my goals so that I can continue to change the world for the better."

Dr. Khawaja proudly accepted this accolade and said he will continue to innovate and create for a better tomorrow.

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005333/en/

Contacts:

David Herzog

E-mail: support@AI-DP.com