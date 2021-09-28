Notification Of Major Holdings in Kindred Group Plc

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc ("Kindred") hereby announces that it, on 27 September 2021, has received a notification of major holdings from The Capital Group Companies, Inc., a company with its registered office in Los Angeles, USA. The Notification relates to an acquisition of shares and voting rights in Kindred (the "Notification") by Capital Research and Management Company, a subsidiary within The Capital Group Companies, Inc. which holds the relevant position in Kindred Group.

According to the Notification, Capital Research and Management Company holds 10.53% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 24 September 2021. Please note that the notification submitted on 27 September 2021, included the holdings of SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., a mutual fund managed by Capital Research and Management Company.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the Notification, a copy of which can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, ir@kindredgroup.com, +46 723 877 438

