Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Stuttgart
28.09.21
08:08 Uhr
14,180 Euro
-0,650
-4,38 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,09514,41512:54
PR Newswire
28.09.2021 | 12:04
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Notification Of Major Holdings in Kindred Group Plc

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc ("Kindred") hereby announces that it, on 27 September 2021, has received a notification of major holdings from The Capital Group Companies, Inc., a company with its registered office in Los Angeles, USA. The Notification relates to an acquisition of shares and voting rights in Kindred (the "Notification") by Capital Research and Management Company, a subsidiary within The Capital Group Companies, Inc. which holds the relevant position in Kindred Group.

According to the Notification, Capital Research and Management Company holds 10.53% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 24 September 2021. Please note that the notification submitted on 27 September 2021, included the holdings of SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., a mutual fund managed by Capital Research and Management Company.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the Notification, a copy of which can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

CONTACT:

For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, ir@kindredgroup.com, +46 723 877 438

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/notification-of-major-holdings-in-kindred-group-plc,c3422674

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3422674/1474078.pdf

Press release - notification of major holdings vF

https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/3422674/a532555157eade41.pdf

Notification - The Capital Group Companies Inc

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-,c2960267

Kindred

KINDRED GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.