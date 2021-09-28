Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 12, 2021

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference taking place October 12-14, 2021 in-person at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles, California.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. COO Troy Clymer and USA Solar Networks CEO Pablo Diaz are scheduled to host a presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

LD Micro Main Event

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time) - Track 3

Webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event, please contact your conference representative.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ North America

Main: 949-259-4987

SIRC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665835/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-to-Present-at-LD-Micro-Main-Event-on-October-12-2021