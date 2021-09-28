Nepra Foods Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA ), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce that its common shares were accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol 2P6. The Frankfurt listing is in conjunction with the Company's primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

"A listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will improve trading liquidity and allow for both institutional and retail investment in Europe," commented David Wood, CEO of Nepra Foods. "The European market has been at the forefront of healthier eating with over 70% of EU-member countries banning the use of genetically modified crops (GMO). Given the broad alignment between the European consumer market and our Corporate objectives, we view increased investor awareness as an important first step to entering the market. In addition to the CSE and FSE listings, we are also working on a concurrent US listing to further increase awareness, liquidity, and access to capital."

The FSE is the world's third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealing in securities, and the largest stock exchange in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

