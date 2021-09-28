

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer prices increased in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index increased 9.0 percent year-on-year in August, following a 7.7 percent rise in July.



The domestic market prices rose 7.0 percent annually in August, following a 5.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for mining and quarrying grew 6.3 percent yearly in August and those of manufacturing rose 7.9 percent.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply rose 5.6 percent and those of water supply gained 7.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent in August, after a 2.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



