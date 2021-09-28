

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $161.3 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $162.9 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, IHS Markit Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $341.3 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $1.18 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



IHS Markit Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $341.3 Mln. vs. $307.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



