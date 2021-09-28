Ain Dubai to Open in Four Weeks

Tickets selling fast for opening weekend, 21st and 22nd October

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is officially on - in just four weeks, Ain Dubai the world's largest and tallest observation wheel will take its first customers when it opens to the world on 21st October. Tickets for the 'must-visit' venue for views, sunsets, entertainment and celebrations are on sale at www.aindubai.com.

Ain Dubai re-imagines the traditional observation wheel experience, translating it into a world-class entertainment hot spot that delivers bespoke experiences suited to all types of celebratory occasions for people of all ages to enjoy.

Tickets recently went on sale for the 'celebration packages' which include:

Drop down on one knee against a stunning backdrop of with a 360-degree rotation in a premium, air-conditioned cabin with a private ambience that's perfect for two, truly romantic touches such as natural flowers and candles, bubbles, and a selection of beverages in the cabin, and choice of music Weddings : Say 'I do' and celebrate this special once-in-a-lifetime moment in a truly intimate and unique way - over 250m above Dubai . An elegantly decorated private cabin for 10 guests provides the perfect romantic ambience in a one-of-a-kind location. Take in spectacular views from a beautifully decorated cabin filled with flowers and candles, plus your choice of music to complete the ambiance as well as a commemorative photo to cherish memories of the big day.

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment said: "With only four weeks to go until Ain Dubai opens, time is running out to be one of the first to experience one of our 19 truly unique and customisable experiences, all against the backdrop of Dubai's dazzling skyline for breath-taking land and seascapes. Our sunset views experience for the opening day has already sold out, with others selling fast. Ain Dubai is the ultimate celebration destination, and we can't wait to welcome the world to celebrate with us in just a few weeks."

Ain Dubai ticket prices start from AED 130 and can be purchased on www.aindubai.com.

For your chance to win tickets to experience Ain Dubai on the opening weekend, stay tuned to the Ain Dubai social channels.

About Ain Dubai

Ain Dubai is the world's largest and tallest observation wheel, standing at over 250 metres. The record-breaking monument offers unrivalled and unforgettable social and celebratory experiences as well as 360-degree views of Dubai in premium comfort - all at heart of Bluewaters, the sophisticated, must-visit island destination. The 48 passenger cabins that circle the enormous circumference of the wheel have capacity to carry more than 1,750 visitors at once.

A prestigious asset of Dubai Holding's entertainment portfolio, Ain Dubai has quickly become recognised as one of the Middle East's most remarkable landmarks which has elevated the aesthetic of Dubai's skyline. The world-class, landmark entertainment venue delivers extraordinary and customisable one-of-a-kind experiences for every occasion. Ain Dubai plays a strategic role in supporting Dubai's long-term vision to strengthen its global position as a key tourism hub, continuing to build on the emirate's reputation as a leader in the global leisure and entertainment landscape.

To find out more, please visit https://www.aindubai.com/

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with operations in 13 countries and employing over 20,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 130 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai's economy across 10 key sectors: Real Estate, Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment, Media, ICT, Design, Education, Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics and Science.

Our portfolio is comprised of four leading companies: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest landowners and integrated master developers in Dubai; Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of 10 business districts, 20 retail destinations and 15 residential communities that collectively enable business and tourism activity as well as an enriched living experience for residents; Dubai Holding Hospitality, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands including Jumeirah, Dubai Holding's flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company; and Dubai Holding Entertainment, which comprises Dubai's leading leisure attractions, media and entertainment venues such as Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, ARN, and Roxy Cinemas, amongst others.

