Eventus Systems: Eventus announces more key hires in EMEA

Ollie Cadman joins as Chief Product Officer; David Griffiths and Martin Appiah as Director of Regulatory Affairs

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc. , a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today announced several key hires in Europe as part of the firm's continued growth in the region and globally. Bringing extensive experience into the new roles are Ollie Cadman as Chief Product Officer, and David Griffiths and Martin Appiah, both as Director of Regulatory Affairs.

Based in Stockholm, Cadman reports to Eventus CEO Travis Schwab, while Griffiths and Appiah - both based in the UK - report to Joseph Schifano, the firm's Global Head of Regulatory Affairs.

Cadman will build out the firm's global product team and provide a framework for expanding its product offering. Appiah will help ensure that Eventus' growing client base in the Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region are able to meet the evolving demands of local regulations and client risk assessments through the firm's Validus platform. Griffiths, who has deep experience in the UK, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, will spearhead the firm's client implementation program globally to ensure new clients maximize the effectiveness of the surveillance procedures, resources and flexibility available to them in Validus.

Schwab said: "We're very proud to continue attracting tremendous talent to the organization and to methodically build on our team with some of the most experienced and knowledgeable professionals in the business, who understand first-hand the challenges our clients face. Ollie has a powerful background in product development and client service leadership roles within some of the most prominent firms in the industry and is ideally suited to take on our new Chief Product Officer role. Martin and David are trade surveillance subject matter experts who've closely followed and analyzed regulatory developments, particularly in the regions in which they've served. Each of them will play important roles in enabling us to provide the best possible service to our clients conducting business globally and in the EMEA region."

Eventus established its first on-the-ground presence in Europe last year. After nearly quadrupling its staff globally since its Series A funding in February 2020, the company earlier this month announced that it closed on a $30 million Series B funding round . Proceeds will support the firm's continued growth to meet strong demand, with plans to more than double its workforce around the globe, expand its product suite and add new financial risk applications. Open positions to date can be found at https://boards.greenhouse.io/eventussystemsinc/ .

Cadman has broad product management and business development experience in financial markets and technology, including at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and the London Stock Exchange Group, Morningstar and J.P. Morgan. Most recently, he was at Vela Trading Systems for nearly five years, culminating in his role as Chief Product Officer. In the global position, Cadman was responsible for product management and development, product operations, market data licensing, exchange connectivity and client support. He also served as a director for the firm's business in the EMEA and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Prior to joining Eventus, Griffiths was Head of Trade Surveillance for SteelEye Ltd. since 2020. He previously was with Cider Barn Group Consulting, serving as Product Director for a strategic partnership between Nasdaq and Digital Reasoning. Griffiths has also held senior compliance strategy and trade surveillance roles at JPMorgan Chase, Standard Chartered Bank and Oracle Mantas.

Appiah has provided compliance and surveillance expertise through a variety of senior and consulting roles across multiple asset classes at some of the largest banks and brokerage firms in the industry. Most recently, he was Compliance Surveillance SME (Subject Matter Expert) at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), after serving as Lead Consultant for Compliance Surveillance Remediation and earlier as Compliance Surveillance Officer for Nomura International Plc. He also held roles in risk advisory, compliance and surveillance at global consulting firm Deloitte, Santander Group Corporate Bank, BGC/Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, BNP Paribas and JPMorgan Chase.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635481/Eventus_Systems_Logo.jpg