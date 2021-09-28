AscendantFX: Ascendant featured on The Globe and Mail's third-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant, a leading provider of cross-border payment solutions, is pleased to announce it is one of the companies featured on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.



Canada's Top Growing Companiesranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Ascendant earned its spot with three-year growth of 83%.

"Ascendant has always been committed to providing superior service to our customers through tech innovation and a team of experts who go above and beyond. We resolve inefficiencies in the payment process and are excited to see what the future holds as we continue to grow as an organization," says Jason Mugford, Chief Executive Officer at Ascendant.

This marks yet another milestone for Ascendant, who's latest product releasein 2020.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application and due diligence process in order to qualify.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine-out now-and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Ascendant

Ascendant marries the worlds of technology and international payment delivery to provide award-winning solutions. Ascendant's 360-degree approach simplifies end-to-end business payment processes by providing solutions that are innovative, customer-focused, and backed by over 250 years of combined experience in the corporate foreign exchange, international payments and FX exposure risk management markets.

For more information visit www.ascendant.world.

Media Contact:

Megan Kent

Magnolia Marketing Communications

megan@magnoliamc.com

613-620-9378