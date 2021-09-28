Cybrexa Therapeutics to Present at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics through its alphalex Peptide Drug Conjugate (PDC) tumor targeting platform, announced today that it will present the results of a preclinical study of CBX-12 (alphalex-exatecan), the company's lead therapeutic candidate for solid tumors, at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place from October 7-10, 2021.



Cybrexa Therapeutics Associate Director of Biology Sophia Gayle will present results of a study evaluating the efficacy of CBX-12 in combination with PD-1- and CTLA4-targeted immune checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical cancer models. The presentation will be viewable beginning at 9:00AM ET on Thursday, October 7, to registered attendeesof the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

CBX-12 is a novel treatment for solid tumors that includes a highly potent topoisomerase I inhibitor payload that is in the same class as the payloads used by antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) ENHERTU and TRODELVY. In contrast to these ADCs, CBX-12 is able to target cancer cells independent of antigen expression, which could greatly expand the addressable patient populations. In May, Cybrexa initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate CBX-12 in patients with advanced or metastatic refractory solid tumors to determine its safety and tolerability, maximum tolerated doses and dose limiting toxicities, and to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose.

Additional meeting information is available on AACR's website.

About the alphalex Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex technology platform - which consists of a pHLIP peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent (payload) - enables antigen-independent targeting of tumors and intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer therapies, creating therapeutics that can revolutionize the standard of care. pHLIP peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc. alphalex represents the disruptive next generation in tumor targeting. View a video of the mechanism of action of the technology at www.cybrexa.com.

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation tumor-targeted cancer therapies using its alphalex platform. The Company's lead candidate, CBX-12, an alphalex-exatecan conjugate, has entered a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Cybrexa also has other preclinical toxin conjugate programs as well as synthetic lethality programs. Cybrexa was founded by physician-scientists and has an experienced management team that has built numerous successful life sciences companies. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com.

Contacts

Cybrexa Therapeutics

Lisa Rehm

Email: lisa.rehm@cybrexa.com

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Investor Relations

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: 646-277-1282

Email: Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com

Media Relations

Mark Corbae

Tel: 203-682-8288

Email: Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com