Auddia Inc. Announces Release of App Update to Facilitate the Addition of Unlimited Stations

Initial program expanding to include all stations from previously announced participants

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced the immediate availability of an updated version of the Auddia app in the App stores. The update allows the Company to expand the number of radio stations available through the Auddia app beyond the initial six stations from Lakes Media and to facilitate the addition of unlimited stations.

Michael Lawless, CEO of Auddia, commented, "Since initiating the launch of the Auddia app on Lakes Media stations in late June, we have made a number of improvements to the app in response to broadcaster input. With those improvements dialed in, we are now one step closer to our goal of adding all radio stations to the Auddia app. The previously announced RadioAlabama stations will be added to the app this week, followed shortly thereafter by the addition of the previously announced Amaturo Sonoma Media and Bluewater stations, to complete the release of all previously announced stations participating in our initial program."

Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman, said, "We are excited to announce that Amaturo Sonoma Media is now being activated after RadioAlabama, and perhaps Bluewater, as the opportunity arose to include every major station in Sonoma County in the app during the initial launch. This greatly enhances the value of the Auddia app to local consumers and expands the type of data we can extract from the early launch as we work towards providing guidance on the timing for activating all stations in the country and subsequent revenue expectations. We will be releasing early data coming from our launch in November, which will now include findings from additional stations in Sonoma County."

The company is planning to host a corporate and investor update in November shortly after 3Q21 SEC filings are complete to report on initial results, progress with the AI platform and further guidance on activation of stations and revenue generation. Management will announce the exact date and time of the corporate update call, along with instructions for joining prior to the call.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts -- the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent.

For more information, visit www.auddia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 823-8656

www.pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Auddia Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665844/Auddia-Inc-Announces-Release-of-App-Update-to-Facilitate-the-Addition-of-Unlimited-Stations