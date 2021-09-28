

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Shionogi & Co. Ltd. for S-365598, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor with potential for use in ultra long-acting HIV regimens. ViiV Healthcare and Shionogi plan to begin first time in human studies with S-365598 by 2023.



ViiV Healthcare will make an upfront payment of 20 million pounds to Shionogi, a 15 million pounds payment for the achievement of a clinical development milestone and royalties on net sales.



'With today's announcement about the in-licensing of a third integrase inhibitor from Shionogi, we will continue this collaboration and explore the potential of S-365598 to anchor ViiV Healthcare's pipeline beyond 2030,' Kimberly Smith, Head of Research & Development at ViiV Healthcare said.



ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders.



