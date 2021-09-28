

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare announced the FDA has accepted and granted priority review for a New Drug Application for investigational cabotegravir long-acting for pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP. The target approval date is 24 January 2022.



If approved, cabotegravir would be the first, long-acting therapy for the prevention of HIV for individuals at risk of sexually acquired HIV-1, who have a negative HIV-1 test prior to initiation, the company noted.



ViiV Healthcare said it will begin submissions of cabotegravir long-acting for PrEP to other regulatory authorities by the end of 2021.



ViiV Healthcare is a specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi as shareholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de