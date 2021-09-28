Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - GameOn Entertainment Technologies (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7), a leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with white label fan engagement technologies around sports, TV and live events, is pleased to announce a distribution partnership with LiveLike, signed this month. Through this partnership, the two companies will strategically leverage each other's client base and industry relationships to drive new business and revenue.

LiveLike is a tech pioneer with a mission to empower digital audiences. It provides fan engagement and gamification tools to high-profile rights holders, broadcasters and sports organizations from the NBA, NASCAR, LaLiga and the Golden State Warriors, to Turner Sports, Canal+ and FloSports. Using LiveLike's software development kits (SDKs), integrated directly into their own apps and websites, these leading sports rights holders have grown their ROI by attracting younger audiences, increasing retention, and unlocking new monetization and sponsorship opportunities. Among the many interactive and social features that partners can build with LiveLike's platform are digital watch parties, influencer-led or private chat, leaderboards, trivia, quizzes, and more.

"As we continue on our mission to power the world's most-watched content with the most innovative fan engagement technologies, strategic distribution to new clients and revenue is key," said Matt Bailey, CEO at GameOn. "Partnering with the LiveLike team is a no-brainer. Our technologies and teams are complementary, and their clients are some of the world's biggest sports and entertainment brands. We're excited to drive business together."

"LiveLike has always aimed at democratizing access to new-age technology, and particularly over the past two years, fans have come to expect innovation as part of the streaming sports experience," said LiveLike CEO and Co-founder, Miheer Walavalkar. "Our partnership with GameOn puts us in a strong position to empower their partners to create new, custom ways to interact with and engage their users. We're beyond thrilled to work with their team."

GameOn recently announced partnerships with MX Player and Willow TV to launch free-to-play cricket prediction games this October, as well as its plan to be ready for Q4 revenue. This is off the back of a $5.8 million financing in March, listing on the CSE in June and subsequently on the OTCQB in July.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santiago Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News, Comcast) and Carey Dillen (YYoga).

LiveLike Board Advisors include Jay Adya (Elysian Park Ventures), Andrew Cox (former Chief Strategy Officer, Stats Perform), Monique Ellis (CHILAM), Katherine Hays (serial entrepreneur, including co-founder of Massive, Inc.) and John Kosner (Kosner Media, 21-year ESPN executive), with Board Directors including CEO and Co-Founder Miheer Walavalkar, Jon Goldman (Greycroft), Nikolay Dyachkov (USM Group, CM Ventures) and Bob Stanley (Evolution Media Capital). In addition to Walavalkar, LiveLike's leadership team includes Lawrence Chan (CFO), Samuel Westberg (Chief Commercial Officer) and Justin Poliey (Director of Engineering, Product Lead).

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Matt Bailey

Director & Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

917-834-4921

For more information:

Investor Relations

Edge Communications Group

invest@gameon.app

604-283-9166

LiveLike communications:

The Lippin Group

livelike@lippingroup.com

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative white label fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative gamification technologies and meta-layers, including first-of-its-kind NFT integration, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment content and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

ABOUT LIVELIKE

LiveLike is a technology company dedicated to empowering digital experiences. It does this by providing its partners with customizable tools that transform passive audiences into engaged communities. LiveLike's gamification engine helps top sports organizations and media companies to enhance the fan experience, retain audiences, and unlock new monetization opportunities. Its interactive and social features have connected fans to the biggest live events around the world, from the Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup and NCAA March Madness to concerts, festivals and the U.S. presidential debates. Additionally, LiveLike is actively expanding into new industries, bringing its technology to ed-tech, fintech, e-commerce and publishing, with more to come.

Headquartered in New York, LiveLike also has offices in India and Europe, with staff located worldwide. Over the past two years alone, LiveLike partners have ranged from companies including Canal+, Deltatre, FloSports, FOX, nugs.net, Sky Group, Sportradar and WarnerMedia, to organizations like LaLiga, NASCAR, the Golden State Warriors, the NBA, and the WNBA. Company investors include Greycroft, USM Holdings, Evolution Media Capital, Lepe, BDMI, Elysian Park, Courtside VC, and late NBA Commissioner David Stern. For more information about LiveLike technology, partnerships and more, visit www.livelike.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about GameOn's listing and commencement of trading on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date, such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97873