NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 27 September 2021 were: 969.83p Capital only 976.77p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 60,000 ordinary shares on 22nd September 2021, the Company has 99,816,263 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.